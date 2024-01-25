Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.94 on Monday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.