Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.94 on Monday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Neonode by 1,297.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the second quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

