Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $134.38 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $134.38 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00163005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.81 or 0.00594377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00056125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00391060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00171168 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,099,675,181 coins and its circulating supply is 43,406,331,012 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

