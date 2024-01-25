NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.39 million.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NTCT stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.67. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Report on NetScout Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after buying an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,004,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,431,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.