NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Gap Up to $21.68

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.68, but opened at $24.22. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 91,541 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTCT

NetScout Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.