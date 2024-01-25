New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.35.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.