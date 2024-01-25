Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295,487 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Newmont worth $108,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,456,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

