NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

