NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Up to $26.82

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $26.82, but opened at $28.28. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 832,842 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

