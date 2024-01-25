Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 35000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The firm has a market cap of C$628,050.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.90.
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
