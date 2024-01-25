NFT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017629 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.16 or 0.99965071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00192787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

