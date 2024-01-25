Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 227 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $431.04. 1,812,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.68 and its 200-day moving average is $444.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.