Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $57,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $209.83. The company had a trading volume of 923,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,649. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

