Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $61.70. 2,512,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,307. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

