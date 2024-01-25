Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 325.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.94. 9,427,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,442. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

