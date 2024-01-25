Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,609. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.