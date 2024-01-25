Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $41.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $41,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. 2,269,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,225. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

