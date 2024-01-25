Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 1,054 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

Southern stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,651. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.