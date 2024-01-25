Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 1,126,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,019. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

