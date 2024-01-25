Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TPL traded down $11.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,494.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,578.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,692.28. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,113.08.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

