Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 109 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.56. 5,367,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,626. The company has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average is $172.62.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

