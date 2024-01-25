NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.91. NIO shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 15,569,771 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NIO
NIO Stock Down 1.8 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
