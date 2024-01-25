Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,512 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

