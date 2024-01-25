Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $26,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $78,260,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -238.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.08. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

