Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 117.37%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

