Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.88 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

