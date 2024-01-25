Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.53 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

EL stock opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.