Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $22,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $193.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.65 and a 12-month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

