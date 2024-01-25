Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,334.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,261.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,048.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,294.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

