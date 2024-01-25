Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 40,946 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,946 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $63.77 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 130.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

