Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Bentley Systems worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,432,000 after buying an additional 722,046 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

