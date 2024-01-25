Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

