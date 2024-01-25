Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Atlassian worth $27,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Cercano Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 92.0% during the third quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Atlassian by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $243.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.02 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,718,707.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock worth $65,000,892. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.82.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

