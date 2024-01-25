Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,863 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

