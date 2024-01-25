Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 44,371 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.