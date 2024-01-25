Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,351 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

