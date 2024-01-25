Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $272.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.70.

NYSE:NSC opened at $237.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

