Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Gap Down to $463.92

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $463.92, but opened at $446.60. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $435.73, with a volume of 338,926 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $283,114,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

