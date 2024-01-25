NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK opened at $23.50 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.