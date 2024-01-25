NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK opened at $23.50 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

