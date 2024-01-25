Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 94,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 343,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 47,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.