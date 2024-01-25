Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 2,549 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 17,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,445. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.