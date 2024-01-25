Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF makes up about 1.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 4.42% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,072,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,714,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 354.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 227,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $3,153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 90,947 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,008. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $335.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

