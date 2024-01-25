Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,917 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ACWX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 283,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,957. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.