Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,218 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 224,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 133,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.