Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 78,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.