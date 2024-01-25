Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 687,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,940. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

