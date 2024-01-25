Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of CRBN stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.13. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $138.38 and a one year high of $168.00.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

