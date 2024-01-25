Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $42.10 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $42,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.72. 800,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,904. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

