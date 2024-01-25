Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,131 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after acquiring an additional 411,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.85. 479,891 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

