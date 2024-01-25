Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $965,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.21. 233,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,928. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Featured Stories

