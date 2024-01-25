Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,972 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $41.34.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

